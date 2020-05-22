Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.70 ($106.63).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €76.46 ($88.91) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.65. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

