Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 165,690 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.87 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.