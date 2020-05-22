Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

