Warburg Research Reiterates “€0.95” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) received a €0.95 ($1.10) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €0.95 ($1.10) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €0.76 ($0.88) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.12 ($1.31).

ETR HDD opened at €0.61 ($0.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.92. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.48 ($0.56) and a one year high of €1.50 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

