Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

WSO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

