Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Re (HNR1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannover Re (FRA: HNR1):

5/22/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €137.00 ($159.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €139.00 ($161.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €148.00 ($172.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €172.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €120.30 ($139.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €172.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Hannover Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/16/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €172.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €120.60 ($140.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €148.00 ($172.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Hannover Re was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €137.40 ($159.77) on Friday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €158.61.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

