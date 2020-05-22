Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

5/20/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $189.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $110.03 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

