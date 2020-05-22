Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enel (ENEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enel (BIT: ENEL) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.90 ($9.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.40 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.90 ($9.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.90 ($9.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Enel was given a new €6.90 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Enel was given a new €7.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

