Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) recently:

5/21/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $145.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $145.00 to $131.00.

5/1/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $145.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $116.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $184.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $155.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $123.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker Inc alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.