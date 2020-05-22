Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,140 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $24.46 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

