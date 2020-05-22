Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

NYSE KR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 154,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,789,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

