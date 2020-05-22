Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,072. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $25,173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $23,251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $21,137,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

