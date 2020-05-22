Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,448,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 247,086 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,418,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 138,201 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

