William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $55,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

