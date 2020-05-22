William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Signature Bank worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 60.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 815,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.15.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,524. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

