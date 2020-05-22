William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 83,266 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $73,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.79. 2,643,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,035,788. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $237.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.