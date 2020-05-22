William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,035 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of ABIOMED worth $53,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.40.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

