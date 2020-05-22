William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.94. 87,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

