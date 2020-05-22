William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $43.70 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $372,039.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.16, for a total value of $937,667.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,878 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,408 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.52. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

