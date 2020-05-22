William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $63.32 Million Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,937 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,332 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of SEA worth $63,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 41,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,178. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

