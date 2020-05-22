William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $71.30 Million Stock Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,999,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750,218 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 12.74% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $71,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

PTLA remained flat at $$17.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.76. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

