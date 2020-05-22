William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $73.12 Million Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 506,021 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Entegris worth $73,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Entegris by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ENTG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 1,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,708. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.