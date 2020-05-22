William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $81.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 410.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,538,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.68% of Cameco worth $81,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cameco by 10,895.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 130,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,219. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Cameco’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

