William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $67.98 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.