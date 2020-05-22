William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $71,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,187. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

