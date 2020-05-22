William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $81.18 Million Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,661,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.61% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,019,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

