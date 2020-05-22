William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,543 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $51,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

