William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $52,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,529,105. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $363.23. 552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,775. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

