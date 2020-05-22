William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 852 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $228.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

