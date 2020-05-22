William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 571,297 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 571,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of Mongodb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $211.07. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,700. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.75. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,332 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.