William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $70,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.35. 404,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.04, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,535 shares of company stock worth $65,708,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

