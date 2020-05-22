William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,266,094 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 6.59% of Encore Capital Group worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

