William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of Icon worth $66,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

