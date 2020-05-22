William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of CoStar Group worth $74,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 192.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $8.30 on Friday, reaching $651.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $618.78 and its 200-day moving average is $624.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $496.11 and a 52 week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

