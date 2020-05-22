William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 284,315 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284,315 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Credicorp worth $58,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.45. 685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $240.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Banco Santander upgraded Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

