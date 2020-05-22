Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WSM opened at $66.40 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,694 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

