Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $1,692,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,654. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

