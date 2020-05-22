Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE WWW opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

