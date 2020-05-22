Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings Sells 6,000 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

