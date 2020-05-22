Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

YAMHF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

