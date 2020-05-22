YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $5.17 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.02124286 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00179705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

