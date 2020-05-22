YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Update

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YRCW shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 770,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.09. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

