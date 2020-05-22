Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $38,516,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.52.

YUM remained flat at $$88.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

