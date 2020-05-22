Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report $2.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $25.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $26.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $111.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCPH. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of DCPH opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,542 shares of company stock worth $7,101,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

