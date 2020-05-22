Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $205.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.21 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $254.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $943.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $66.39 on Friday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

