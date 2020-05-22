Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will post $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Jacobs Engineering reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.