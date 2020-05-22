Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $221.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $224.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $232.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $946.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.66 million to $956.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $957.38 million, with estimates ranging from $946.42 million to $966.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $41.47 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.