Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of PINE opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

