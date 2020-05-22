Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce $568.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $769.52 million and the lowest is $388.63 million. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 332,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

