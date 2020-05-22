Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $6.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.34 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 million to $25.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.49 million, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $50.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

